Waterloo Region, Guelph-area students returning to classroom on Monday

Elementary and secondary students in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will return to in-person learning on Monday. The province made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, the Ministry of Education said the decision to return to school was made unanimously by the Council of Medical Officers of Health. Waterloo Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the province was responsible for the final reopening decision, but local officials were asked for their input.

"I anticipated that the decision that will reflect the advice that has been given for Waterloo Region and I see that it has," she said at a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday afternoon. "Our schools will return to in-class learning as of Feb. 8."

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Feb. 7)

Waterloo Region: 9,775 confirmed cases, 209 deaths, 8,658 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 4,314 cases, 81 deaths, 3,976 resolved

Brant County: 1,380 cases, 12 deaths, 1,332 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,365 cases, 43 deaths, 1,262 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,259 cases, 45 deaths, 1,134 recovered

Cambridge releases confidential report outlining 25 years of issues at Preston Springs

The City of Cambridge has released a previously confidential report detailing the long list of issues that plagued the former Preston Springs Hotel. The report, prepared by the city’s Chief Building Official Dennis Purcell dated Jan. 21, 2020, details why the building was deemed unsafe and was recommended for demolition.

According to the report, the cost to make the minimum required repairs would be high, and it’s unclear if these repairs would make a difference.

The Cambridge branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario is still asking the City of Cambridge for a full external review of the circumstances that led to the demolition of the former Preston Springs Hotel.

'There's no excuse': Waterloo Region sees just 55 per cent compliance rate in businesses

Adequate screening, wearing face coverings and proper physical distancing: those were among the top rules that Ministry of Labour inspectors caught businesses breaking over the last couple of weekends.

The ministry's big box blitz came to Waterloo Region last weekend and resulted in 12 tickets. Locally, they inspected 119 stores. Along with the 12 tickets, there were also 19 health and safety orders issued.

In an interview with CTV Kitchener on Monday morning, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said the most concerning thing was that the region's compliance rate was only about 55 per cent.

Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring, but should we trust him? Here's his hit rate over the last decade

On Feb. 2, Ontario's own Wiarton Willie emerges from his home to predict whether Canadians will see an early or late spring. His decision all depends on whether or not he sees his shadow.

This year, he called for an early spring, something that the rodent prognosticator has done seven times since 2011. The exceptions were in 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

But how accurate have Willie and other weather-predicting groundhogs been over the past decade exactly? We took a look at how he has performed over the past decade and if we can bank on him going forward.

Eating donut inside leads to a dozen charges for Guelph man: police

A man is facing nearly a baker's dozen charges after reportedly eating his donut in the wrong place. Guelph police were first called to a business on Woodlawn Road East near Victoria Road North around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

They say a man had taken off his mask and was eating a donut inside even though staff were asking him to leave. Police arrived and arrested the man, but a search of him revealed even more issues that led to charges, according to officials.