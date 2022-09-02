Back to school safety tips: Windsor police

As kids flock back to the classroom next week, Windsor police offering tips to ensure the journey back to school is a safe one.

Police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about back-to-school safety to make sure the transition back is seamless.

Police suggest parents:

Establish the safest route to school and stick to it

Remind children not to talk to people they don’t know and always walk or bike with a friend

Wear a helmet if riding a bike or scooter to school

Put electronic devices away and always be alert if walking or biking.

Cross the street at crosswalks and obey the crossing guards

Make sure vehicles have stopped before crossing the road to get on the bus.

Back to school is an exciting time for kids (and parents ��). We want to remind the community their morning commute may look different come Tuesday as school resumes. Please take extra precautions on the roadways to keep our students, teachers, crossing-guards & each other safe. pic.twitter.com/Fzc1JXf1VO