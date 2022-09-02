Back to school safety tips: Windsor police
As kids flock back to the classroom next week, Windsor police offering tips to ensure the journey back to school is a safe one.
Police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about back-to-school safety to make sure the transition back is seamless.
Police suggest parents:
- Establish the safest route to school and stick to it
- Remind children not to talk to people they don’t know and always walk or bike with a friend
- Wear a helmet if riding a bike or scooter to school
- Put electronic devices away and always be alert if walking or biking.
- Cross the street at crosswalks and obey the crossing guards
- Make sure vehicles have stopped before crossing the road to get on the bus.
Back to school is an exciting time for kids (and parents ��). We want to remind the community their morning commute may look different come Tuesday as school resumes. Please take extra precautions on the roadways to keep our students, teachers, crossing-guards & each other safe. pic.twitter.com/Fzc1JXf1VO— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 2, 2022