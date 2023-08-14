Back to school supplies for Sudbury families in need

Back to school is just weeks away and right now two charitable organizations in Greater Sudbury are donating supplies to help get some elementary school students in the area ready for class.

Golf Marathon Sudbury donated 100 pairs of running shoes to the cause.

"The aim of Golf Marathon Sudbury and the Sudbury Charities Foundation is to help children in need and that is both mental and physical,” said JP Rains, the chair of Golf Marathon Sudbury.

“In this case we are going to support school supplies for children in need and our donors are also supporting children's mental health and other activities."

Khalsa Aid Sudbury donated 40 backpacks full of school supplies.

"When I used to get a new backpack when I was a kid going to school I was so happy,” said Karan Badhesha, the group’s regional director.

“That was something like a dream come true for a kid going to school. I was so happy for a new backpack and a carton of supplies. So we want to age sure that every kid feel that joy."

The non-profit charitable organization Our Children Our Future will be distributing the back to school essentials to vulnerable families.

"Going back to school everyone knows the expense of one child alone,” said Lynne Ethier, Our Children Our Future’s manager of fundraising and community engagement.

“When you have larger families three to four children that cost triples and it can really be an expense.”

The elementary students receiving the supplies have been pre-chosen from families in need by organization’s resource workers.