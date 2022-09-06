Back-to-school vaccination clinics offered across Simcoe Muskoka

During the first week back to school, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit offers one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Simcoe Muskoka from Sept.6 to Sept. 11.

Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, first booster doses for individuals five and up, and second booster doses for people 18 years and older who received their first booster dose five months (140 days) or a minimum of three months (84 days) ago are available on:

Tues., Sept. 6

POP-UP Clinic – Orillia Ontario Works Office

50 Andrew St. S., Orillia, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – Country of Simcoe Admin. Centre

1110 Highway 26, Midhurst, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 7

GO-VAXX Bus – Wasaga Beach RecPlex

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – Adjala-Tosorontio Municipal Building

7855 30th Sideroad, Alliston, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.



POP-UP Clinic – Theo and Elaine Bernard Library

Victoria Harbour, 145 Albert St., Tay, 12 p.m. – 6



Thurs., Sept. 8

GO-VAXX Bus – Georgian College – Barrie Campus

1 Georgian Dr., Barrie, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – Georgian College – Orillia Campus

825 Memorial Ave., Orillia, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Sat., Sept. 10

POP-UP Clinic – Georgian Bay Festival

4230 Crossland Rd., Tiny, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – New Life Church

28 Tracey Ln., Collingwood, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – Lakehead University – Orillia Campus

500 University Ave., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 11

GO-VAXX Bus – Lakehead University – Orillia Campus

500 University Ave., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics can be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccination Support Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Children five years of age and older can receive the vaccine at local pharmacies or by booking appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie:

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Additionally, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged six months to under five years are available by appointment only at health unit vaccination clinics and can be booked using the COVID-19 vaccination centre or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Parents and caregivers can also use the provincial system to book appointments for their children at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr., which is also offering the pediatric Moderna vaccine by walk-in Wednesdays in August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.