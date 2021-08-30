Back to school: What Simcoe Muskoka parents, students need to know

For the first time in months, students across Simcoe Muskoka and Ontario will return to in-person learning on Sept. 7 despite the province entering deeper into the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Parents and students still have the option of continuing online learning.

Back in June, school boards asked parents for their preferred learning mode for September, and most opted for the return to the classroom.

ONLINE LEARNING VS. IN-PERSON

The vast majority of students are returning to face-to-face learning.

According to the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB), about five per cent of students plan to learn online, down from about 18 per cent last year.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) reports that out of 21,000 students, more than 660 chose remote learning.

Students may be learning online with classes from multiple schools.

Teachers will take attendance daily, and students will have a schedule with subjects and courses for a five-hour instructional day.

SWITCHING LEARNING MODES

The SCDSB is not accepting requests from parents to change their child's learning mode for September.

The board said parents wishing to switch learning modes would have to wait until February.

Families may request asynchronous learning starting on Aug. 30, meaning teachers maintain a digital classroom where students can check in for daily assignments, but they will not participate in real-time online classes.

FACE MASKS FOR STUDENTS

The Catholic and public school boards made face masks inside school property mandatory for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

While outside, masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged.

The Ontario government said school boards need to be prepared for potential closures if the COVID-19 situation worsens. It added school boards should be ready for students to shift to online learning with little notice.

However, when asked about back to school in early August, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said shuttering schools didn't seem likely.

"I really can't envision or see any closures of any schools in Ontario, or colleges or universities," Moore said.

HEALTH AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Students will remain in cohorts and avoid mixing with other classrooms. Recess will be staggered to limit interaction outside of cohorts, and students will eat in their classrooms.

There won't be any assemblies or large gatherings, but students will have access to gyms, cafeterias, playgrounds and libraries.

Ontario's back-to-school plan includes the resumption of school sports, so while field trips are on hold for the time being, other extracurricular activities may resume in the fall.

Music programs can also start back up with adequate ventilation.

The public board is allowing access to lockers, but the Catholic board said, "lockers will not be allocated at this time."

Additionally, some hot food programs are being reinstated.

COVID-19 PRE-SCREENING

The Ontario government removed some symptoms from the pre-screening tool for students, including runny nose, sore throat and headaches, that would require a child to stay home from school or daycare.

Instead, children exhibiting symptoms that are the "most commonly associated with COVID-19" should remain home, including fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, losing taste or smell and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Still, the Ontario government said any student showing signs of any form of sickness should remain home, even if the symptoms aren't listed.

VACCINATION PROTOCOLS FOR STAFF

Along with students, staff are required to self-screen for symptoms each day before arriving at school.

The Ministry of Education said school boards would provide personal protective equipment to all educators and staff.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board said it isn't demanding educators be vaccinated, but it is compiling its employees' vaccination statuses.

"We have over three thousand employees, permanent and occasional. And to gather all that information in a very short timeline has been very challenging," said Lonnie Bolton, SMCDSB Superintendent Services.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe County public board said parents would not be able to request a vaccinated teacher.

SCHOOL BUSES

School buses will operate much like last year. The regular limit of students on a bus remains in effect, with everyone required to wear a mask.

Cleaning protocols remain in place, along with physical distancing.

The board stated that the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium would create a seating plan to keep students from the same family and cohort together where possible.

With files from CTV News Toronto