Back to seasonal by the weekend, but first showers on tap for Calgary

Today, we will watch the upper jet align out of the southwest. It's grabbing plenty of moisture off the Pacific and driving it across the Rockies, straight at us. This alignment will trigger showers today, and rain tomorrow.

The disparity comes from where we can expect a low to form along that boundary of instability. Rainfall totals remain quite variable, save from citing where it'll be lighter, and where it will be more enhanced. Our boundary with Saskatchewan will be the recipient of the heaviest rainfall, with totals largely wandering between 15 to 25 millimetres.

For Calgary, we'll see lighter rain with periodic showers bringing us between one and four millimetres today and another five to eight millimetres tomorrow.

So, picture time. We'll go from this:

To this:

The first image is collecting and shoving moisture across the Rockies; the second is going to drop that same moisture in BC this weekend while keeping us dry and sunny. The trade-off will be westerly wind gusts, which could strike into the 30s and 40s Friday.

It's a shame we’ll be coated in cloud tomorrow morning. Although we aren’t in line for the full effect, a solar eclipse is expected tomorrow morning at sunrise! It looks to be partial here. That’s the best we can hope for. A great video of the eclipse’s path can be viewed here.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Periods of rain

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 9 C

Thursday:

Periods of rain

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

The photos for the day are here, too:

Laurellea caught this magnificent shot of a sunset off the water:

And Kathleen took a shot of the Red Deer River in Drumheller, too:

On a personal note, I’m off to tackle pending additions to diaper duty at the homestead – so, the weather articles may very well take a hiatus. We’ll be back late July. Enjoy the summer – stay safe – and when thunder roars, head indoors.

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!