Back to seasonal conditions in Calgary all weekend long

While we've been deep in meridional flow for the last couple of weeks. Check August's data here and note that rainfall comes in little waves, then vanishes for brief periods – meridional flow in its prime! Our periods of low and high pressure are done with their cycle, and will level off into zonal (predominantly west-to-east) wind flow, which will prop southern Alberta beneath the jet as a new high stops by.

That's valid as of Monday; the thick, black line is the jet. When it's north of us, it acts as a curtain between the air masses, keeping the cool, northern air at bay. Instead, warmer, southern air will have a chance to rise in. Westerly wind will push Pacific moisture over the Rockies but, beneath this high, there is limited rain shower potential as the cloud cover will be pressed hard to even form up. It also makes for a spate or two of blustery west wind Sunday – gusts can be expected in at least the 40 km/h range, and might bode poorly for those who suffer from pressure headaches.

Adding it all up, what this means for our forecast: you'll start off with a sweater in the early hours, then swap to a T-shirt for the remainder of the day. The umbrella can be left completely behind. Enjoy yourselves, and have a safe and happy long weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Our photo of the day was titled: "Spotted in his natural habitat" from Jo-Ann! You might recognize this friendly, familiar face…

