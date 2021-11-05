Back to seasonal in Calgary this weekend

The pattern of exceptionally warm weather drawn out by westerly wind concedes to an upper trough through today, offering one more double-digit gasp before we falter back to normal hereafter.

Today will be another interesting one weather-wise, as our pattern from the past few days likely tracks to a high above what your pocket forecast tells you. That'll be driven by – surprise, surprise – gusts from the west and southwest today, again topping the 30 km/h range. We're in for a proper mix of sun and cloud for this one.

Tomorrow, the jet stream will reposition south of us, allowing for a cooler air mass to swing in and overtake the trend. Expect drop-offs to the single digits, and a heating budget deficit – our warmth is being pulled away faster than it's being pushed in. So, a trend toward cooler climes should be anticipated. Wind from the south tomorrow will also strike an interesting bargain with current model forecasts, and likely deliver an above-the-bar high again, though we’ll leave the 10 C and above weather in the rear view mirror hereafter.

Because the jet is working south of us, the primary line of Pacific moisture that trails the jet is also going to develop away from us. For the time being, it's kicked out the chance of showers we previously had Saturday. We'll also remain quite sunny down the line.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, wind gusts SW 40 km/h

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: limited cloud, low -1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: the clocks "fall back!" Some cloud, low -3 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

For our pics of the day, one more of the beautiful aurora ought to do – thanks for sending this my way, Kellie!

Then, Marisa took this on a run along the Bow River pathway near Memorial Drive on Nov. 3.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!