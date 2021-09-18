Back to the Future-inspired car hitting the streets in Regina

A car made popular by the 1985 movie Back to the Future has been hitting the road in Regina, thanks to a local man.

Josh Schattenkirk bought a 1982 Delorean from the US in 2013 as a project car.

Schattenkirk said he picked the Delorean because he loved Back to the Future while growing up.

The car cost him $7,000, but he has lost count of how much money he has spent upgrading it.

“I drive it every day in the summer months,” Schattenkirk said. “As soon as the snow hits it’s in the garage and I’m taking it apart again and figuring out what I want to change for next year.”

Schattenkirk owns one of 254 Deloreans in Canada according to the Delorean Guru in Ontario. He said the upgrades he has done makes his unique.

“The most notable upgrade would be its engine swapped with a 5.3 litre LS4 and it’s also supercharged with an LSA supercharger. It was dynode this summer at 522 wheel horsepower so that will make it the most powerful Delorean that you’ll find,” he said.

When he brings the car out in the summer, Schattenkirk said he gets a lot of attention adding people stop him at gas stations and in parking lots to ask about the car, while others take pictures and videos on the street.

“I feel like I’m driving a UFO down the street,” Schattenkirk said.

He added that some Delorean owners try to make their cars exact replicas of the “Back to the Future” movie car, which he says is hard because production crews made changes to the vehicle using prop pieces to fit the script.

He used the example of the speedometer. He said in the movie, the car needed to travel 88 miles per hour to engage the “flux capacitor” for time travel, but in the real cars the speedometer only reaches 85 miles per hour.

Schattenkirk said his favourite part about owning a Delorean is that everyone can enjoy it.

“You don’t have to know anything about cars to know what this car is. I think that really makes it unique,” he said.

Schattenkirk posts about the updates and changes he makes to the vehicle on Instagram. He encourages people to message him with questions or suggestions about Deloreans.