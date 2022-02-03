Back to the lighter jacket by tomorrow in Calgary

UPDATE: The upswing in temperatures overnight is still consistent, but it's been pared back from previous expectations. So, the drive to work will remain chilly. Forecast models are all over the map right now regarding our high tomorrow. We're still aligned for west wind, and therefore still aiming for a high of 6 C. WInd gusts between 50-60 km/h should also be expected, especially in the mid to late afternoon. The big thing the models agree on - we're back to positives by noon.

While Calgary contends with those wind gusts, a fresh update from Environment Canada points to gusts tomorrow evening topping 100 km/h through Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, and Claresholm. That's wind warning territory.

Thereafter, Saturday and Sunday have added gusty periods - 40 km/h bursts from the west are possible, and will have an impact on the highs for both, as well - Sunday has joined the double-digit high club, alongside Monday.

Not a bad overnight for those looking to escape from the deep cold. As of 8 p.m., we maintained a wind chill in the minus-30s, but by midnight, our base temperature had risen to -18 C.

At 4 a.m., we even spiked at -7 C, which will come awful close to counting as our high for the day.

A remote chance for flurries exists today, as a result of the position of the system sweeping into central and northern Alberta – generating a series of warnings through those areas. The majority of forecast models still keep this north of us.

Tonight, we'll rinse and repeat the overnight warming process, with the teeny little addition of west wind kicking back up – the outlying models that called for 60-70 km/h winds have dropped off, but gusts in the 50s remain likely.

The only other change-ups from yesterday's forecast are the ongoing bolsters of our high temperatures Sunday and beyond – most metrics keep our local wind gusts quite palatable, save for tomorrow, too. Early indicators have moderated positive temperatures for the midweek next week – at the very least, it's looking to remain above seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, uptrend, low -15 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

For today’s weather pic, we'll check out this beauty of a sundog photo, sent to us from Tony. Thank you for sending!

