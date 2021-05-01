Back to triple digits, 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no new deaths.

There have now been a total of 10,487 cases, with 9,331 resolved. Active increased slightly to 965.

Meanwhile the number of variant cases increased to 1,603 cases, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 274 cases are mutation positive.

As of end of day Monday, the region has administered more than 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are active outbreaks at three area schools, three child-care centres and three Western University residences.

The number of inpatients and ICU patients at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) dropped Friday after increasing slightly on Thursday. Many of the ICU patients are from outside the region.

The hospital has 87 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 42 in intensive care. Eight staff are also COVID-19 positive.

Those numbers were most recently updated Thursday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 14 new, 138 active, 3,406 total, 3,192 resolved, 76 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 20 new, 271 active, 2,305 total, 1,988 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 33 active, 1,579 total, 1,494 resolved, 52 deaths, 103 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 80 active, 3,249 total, 3,113 resolved, 56 deaths, 383 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 62 active, 1,200 total, 1,138 resolved, five deaths

Ontario is reporting more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases as the number of patients in intensive care hits 900 for the first time in the pandemic.

Health officials reported 3,369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is down from the 3,887 new cases on Friday.