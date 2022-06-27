Backers of Calgary-Banff train say they need Parks Canada to get on board
The backers of a proposed $1.5-billion Calgary to Banff passenger train say they need Parks Canada to enact policies that encourage public transit.
Liricon Capital Inc., which owns the Mount Norquay ski resort as well as the long-term lease for the Banff train station, is still waiting for a yes or no from the Alberta government for its proposed passenger rail line.
Liricon isn't asking for provincial funding for capital costs, but has asked the government to kick in a maximum of $30 million annually for the life of the train to help cover the project's mortgage.
But Liricon says a new economic analysis shows those annual government payments may not even be necessary. Liricon says a new ridership forecast shows the train could carry 11 million passengers per year by 2035, five times more than originally projected.
Liricon says the higher ticket revenue could reduce government's annual contribution to zero.
But it says to achieve that, Parks Canada would have to adopt policies that promote mass transit within Banff National Park, such as increasing park entry fees for private vehicles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
Lost tall, legged blond found by policeAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitationA seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 paradeThe Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in OntarioA new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.