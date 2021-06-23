Backhoe accident claims life of man near Port Burwell, Ont.

OPP are currently investigating a sudden death in Malahide Township just west of Port Burwell, Ont.

Just after 11 a.m. emergency crews were called in for reports of a man in his early 50s who was found without vital signs.

OPP Const. Troy Carlson says, "One male was found deceased near a backhoe on Nova Scotia Line. It appears the man was doing some work in the woods, and we're currently investigating the cause of death."

A neighbour and another source both say the man, who was working in a backhoe, had stepped out of the cab when it appears a dog jumped into the cab, accidentally hitting the controls and pinning him.

OPP say a crimes officer is on his way, and a sudden death investigation is being undertaken.

Carlson adds it doesn't appear to be foul play but they are looking at whether this is a workplace accident.