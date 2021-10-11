Backlash over Alberta permitting COVID-positive support persons for maternity patients grows

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is receiving backlash on social media for its policy regarding designated support persons for maternity patients, permitting those individuals to be positive for COVID-19 in certain circumstances.

In a Twitter thread Saturday, AHS said the exemptions have been in effect since July and are granted under exceptional circumstances only. The COVID-positive essential support person must inform the medical staff prior to arrival, and follow a number of precautions.

We are aware of concerns regarding an exemption at AHS facilities that allows symptomatic or COVID-positive essential designated support persons to be with a maternity patient during their stay. Please know, protocols are in place for the safety of all patients & staff. 1/7

Those precautions include the support person wearing a mask at all times, and maintaining physical distance from every person, except the patient and the infant.

The Twitter thread has received a number of replies from people alarmed by the policy.

This is absolutely reckless. In 18+ months I haven’t seen a single family that is compliant with masking all the time. Staff have to screen themselves twice a shift, but you allow Covid + support people? Welcome to AB-here’s a rule & here are the 25 exemptions.

This is absolutely the wrong decision. 100%. I’m flabbergasted that anyone could think otherwise.

I have no words anymore… how can you think this is a good decision? It’s no wonder people have become desensitized and untrusting….

Exemptions for COVID-positive and symptomatic support persons are also available for pediatric patients, and adult dependents.