Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in December.

A Winnipeg man wants an explanation, after he said he received a $298 fine for not wearing a mask outdoors.

“I ended up with a $300 ticket for standing outside drinking a coffee,” Robert McCaughan told CTV News.

CTV's Touria Izri reports.

This report was first published on Dec. 9, 2020.

Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested by RCMP and has been indicted by authorities in the United States.

CTV's Charles Lefebvre reports.

This report was first published on Dec. 15, 2020.

Manitoba's strict public health orders are being extended over the holiday season, but some changes are coming to the orders including an about-face on drive-in church services and the ability to buy holiday-related items in-store.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

This report was first published on Dec. 8, 2020.

A man in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle that hit Barbara Kentner, 34, who died months later.

CTV's Josh Crabb reports.

This report was first published on Dec. 14, 2020.

Winnipeg police say an officer's conduct has been 'dealt with' after he handed a ticket to a pair of Winnipeggers after they questioned why he was not wearing a mask.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

This report was first published on Dec. 9, 2020.