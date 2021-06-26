'Backpacks of Love' campaign launches to support vulnerable in North Bay

A group advocating for those experiencing homelessness in North Bay is putting together packages of essential items to donate across the community.

They are calling it ‘Backpacks for Love’ and are asking residents in North Bay to donate what they can so that 200 backpacks can be filled.

The Compassionate Committee for the Homeless of North Bay is a group of volunteers from eight different churches hoping to make a difference across the community.

"We recognize that there are urgent needs that are being felt by the homeless in North Bay," said Leah Pierce, chair of the committee.

"We need to accomplish the fact that there is hope and there’s will. If we can show North Bay that there is a hope and a will we can eradicate homelessness in North Bay," she added.

Pierce told CTV News the work “won’t stop” once the backpacks are handed out. She said the ultimate goal is to find housing for the 293 individuals that were counted as homeless back in March.

“The homeless situation is very complex, it’s also very costly.”

"What do we need? We need access to affordable housing, we need a synergy of efforts between the existing services and the homeless” said Pierce.

The group is working alongside groups like Hope’s Heroes and Boots on the Ground to ensure that the backpacks get delivered.

"Who better to ask then those front line organizations that work with the homeless day in and day out," said Pierce.

"So we went to them and we asked ‘What do you need? What should we put in these backpacks of love?"

The goal is to collect 200 backpacks but the committee says the bags will start to be handed out before the 200 goal is hit.

“We’re working closely with Hopes Heroes, The Gathering Place, and the Indigenous Friendship Centre, so as soon as we get enough for one of those groups we’re getting it to them so they can get it out as soon as possible,” said Rebecca Riesen who coordinated the Backpacks of Love campaign.

Backpacks first aid kits, tents, and hygiene products are just some of the items that are needed.

