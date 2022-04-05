Backstreet Boys bringing DNA World Tour to Ottawa this summer
Backstreet’s back.
Alright.
The Backstreet Boys, nearing 30 years of performing together, are bringing the DNA World Tour back to Ottawa this summer.
The beloved boy band will play the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, Sept. 1. It’s one of the band’s nine Canadian tour dates between July and early September.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
The DNA World Tour kicked off in 2019. The Backstreet Boys last played Ottawa that summer when they headlined RBC Bluesfest.
Here’s the list of all their Canadian tour dates this summer:
July 1: Toronto, Budweiser Stage
July 2: Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Aug. 24: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Aug. 26: Edmonton, Rogers Place
Aug. 27: Saskatoon, Sask., SaskTel Centre
Aug. 29: Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre
Sept. 1: Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 2: Quebec City, Centre Videotron
Sept. 3: Montreal, Bell Centre
