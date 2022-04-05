iHeartRadio

Backstreet's Back in Edmonton: Backstreet Boys to play Rogers Place this summer

FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Backstreet Boys are back in Edmonton this summer.

The popular boy band will play Rogers Place on Aug. 26 as part of the DNA World Tour 2022 in North America.

The Backstreet Boys will also go to Toronto, Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

