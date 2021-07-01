Backyard firework displays allowed this Canada Day

The City of London is reminding residents to stay safe, when setting up backyard firework displays.

This year, backyard displays are allowed on Thursday between sundown and 11 p.m. and on Saturday between the same hours.

Here is a list of safety tips to minimize the risk of burns or fires, provided by the City of London.

Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

Carefully read and follow the directions on fireworks packaging.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep family onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minutes and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. If someone gets burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention, if necessary.

Be respectful of your neighbours and mindful of pets.

In the event of an emergency to life or property, call 9-1-1.



