Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Claremont Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kitchener fire says a fridge in the backyard caught fire and lit up the side of the house.
Someone passing by noticed the flames and told the homeowner.
Everyone made it out of the home safely and no one was injured.
The damage is estimated to be between $100-$150,000.
