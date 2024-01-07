Backyard rink enthusiasts may not score thanks to old man winter

Andromeda Dean looks forward to creating a backyard ice rink with her family every year. While checking out weather forecasts she can’t help but think, "the clock is just ticking and you're like, oh no."

This season, Mother Nature has gone offside with the help of El Nino leaving Dean and others in Southwestern Ontario feeling they may never get a chance to drop the puck on a game of shinny.

"Like we don’t even have that, well, set date that we're like ok, 'This is it'," Dean said. "Normally, we’re pretty patient with the weather, but we’re looking ahead and it’s still plus even next week."

Environment Canada says their modelling shows a colder trend is on the horizon.

"Safest chance is starting next weekend and those cold temperatures, or colder than normal I should say. Temperatures are expected to continue through the second half of January as well," said Environment Canada meteorologist, Steve Flisfeder.

According to Flisfeder, building an outdoor rink is not out of the question but following the 7-day forecast model is best served.

"The seasonal forecasts were indicating that February would start to be warmer as the normal as well, so it's not looking good but models have been wrong in the past so there is hope."

The unseasonal temperatures have been good for cities like Windsor. Salt truck workers had extended time with their families over the holidays for the first time in over five years.

"We have been pretty much maximized our construction season so we have been getting a lot of construction project done so it's very good for the city," said Phong Nguy, manager of field services and maintenance.

Harbour Master Peter Berry says with the Great Lakes at less than one per cent cover, the shipping industry has been able to extend their season by 12 days through the St. Lawrence Seaway, which is expected to close this week.

"We are seeing that the ships that typically would come through here aren't slowing," Berry said. "They're able to get to the dock, get off the dock, and move quickly."

Berry says out of that comes a greater economy but, "There's still the worry of the impact with the climate."