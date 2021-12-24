Baconfest future in question as Lucan ends support

Lucan's Baconfest has an uncertain future, with the municipality deciding to end its involvement with the event.

Lucan-Biddulph Economic Development Officer Lisa deBoer laid out the challenges Baconfest poses at a meeting on Tuesday.

"As the event grows it just becomes more obvious that that's something, maybe, that's not something we can keep doing on an ongoing basis."

About 35,000 people are drawn to the one-day event held in July.

It's run in conjunction with business operator Hogtown Cycles.

Like many events, COVID-19 cancelled Baconfest this summer, but when it does run deBoer says it takes a lot of staff time and it's been increasingly difficult to find volunteers.

Lucan-Biddulph Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson has been in discussions with Hogtown and says they understand the community's position.

"While it's been a great benefit and it's been fantastic for the community, it's gotten to a point where we can't tax our staff to that level anymore and they are certainly understanding. So, you know, will there be blowback? There certainly will be disappointment."

The vote to end the municipality's participation in the event was unanimous.

Burghardt-Jesson says a scaled down version of Baconfest may still be possible, but that will be up to community members or local organizations.