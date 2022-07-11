iHeartRadio

BaconFest joins K-Days for 2022 festival

image.png

Bacon-lovers rejoice, BaconFest YEG is just around the corner.

The festival will take place at K-Days this year at the Spotlight Stage.

Eight Edmonton vendors will be showcasing their take on bacon creations as part of the one-day festival on July 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Central Social Hall
  • Destination Doughnuts
  • Prairie Catering
  • Rig Hand Distillery
  • Soho
  • Three Vikings
  • Woodshed Burgers
  • Spotlight Cabaret
  • St. Basil’s Cultural Centre

Some of the dishes include Berta Bacon Sushi Rolls, Bourbon & Burlesque Bacon and the Velvet Elvis Doughnut.

Tickets to the event must be purchased separately and are available online.

Admission price includes gate admission to K-Days as well as one sample at each participating restaurant.

BaconFest YEG has been running since 2014. 

12