BaconFest joins K-Days for 2022 festival

Bacon-lovers rejoice, BaconFest YEG is just around the corner.

The festival will take place at K-Days this year at the Spotlight Stage.

Eight Edmonton vendors will be showcasing their take on bacon creations as part of the one-day festival on July 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The participating restaurants are:

Central Social Hall

Destination Doughnuts

Prairie Catering

Rig Hand Distillery

Soho

Three Vikings

Woodshed Burgers

Spotlight Cabaret

St. Basil’s Cultural Centre

Some of the dishes include Berta Bacon Sushi Rolls, Bourbon & Burlesque Bacon and the Velvet Elvis Doughnut.

Tickets to the event must be purchased separately and are available online.

Admission price includes gate admission to K-Days as well as one sample at each participating restaurant.

BaconFest YEG has been running since 2014.