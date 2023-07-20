Bacteria levels prompt swimming advisory for Sudbury’s Nepahwin Beach Park

As a result of water samples exceeding acceptable bacteriological standards, Public Health Sudbury & Districts says water quality at Nepahwin Beach Park is not suitable for recreational use.

In a news release Thursday, the health unit said a swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.

“Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections,” the release said.

“Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds.

Public Health will notify the public when bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches.

