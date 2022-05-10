Bad behaviour bylaw enacted in Lethbridge
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Doing things like littering, spraying graffiti, urinating, spitting and fighting in public will soon cost you in Lethbridge, Alta.
Councillors in the southern Alberta city unanimously approved on Monday a new bylaw that would bring a $300 fine — starting July 1 — to anyone caught exhibiting those types of behaviours in public, along with things like panhandling, using weapons or setting off fireworks.
Similar bylaws are in places in several other cities in western Canada, including Calgary, Taber and Vancouver.
