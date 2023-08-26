Bad news, Swifties: Rumours of Taylor Swift's Vancouver tour stop dispelled

Rumours swirling online that Taylor Swift has scheduled a week of performances in downtown Vancouver at the tail end of her massively popular Eras Tour appear to be false.

Excitement grew among "Swifties" earlier this week after a TikTok user claimed the superstar was planning a series of shows at BC Place in January 2025, citing a second-hand source with connections to the stadium.

"She's going to be here for a whole week," said Coralie Lynch in the video. "And the person who leaked that information from BC Place got fired. You're welcome."

Virgin Radio host Amy Spencer, who considers herself a diehard Swift fan, told CTV News she enjoyed the hype this week, despite being skeptical.

“I’m feeding into the delusion. I love the delusion. I want to believe that yes, she is coming here in 2025,” Spencer said. “Please Taylor Swift, we need this.”

Unfortunately for fans, officials at BC Place have denied the rumours, calling them unequivocally "false."

"We have no dates nor are we in discussion for any future concert dates (including 2025)," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "While we'd love to have Taylor back to BC Place, we do not foresee this changing in the near future."

The disappointing news marked the second time local Swifties have had their hopes dashed this month.

In early August, the artist confirmed – after much urging from fans and a few politicians – that she was bringing her Eras Tour to Canada, but only announced six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Spencer said those tour dates put to rest another set of rumours – that Swift was avoiding Vancouver because local venues don’t have enough capacity.

“(Rogers Centre) has smaller capacity than BC Place. So, capacity wise, we’re good to host her. We just need the go ahead,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among a number of elected officials who tweeted at Swift, referencing the lyrics from some of her hit songs while asking her to consider tour stops in the country.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau wrote.

The Eras Tour, which is billed as an homage to all of Swift's studio albums, includes 146 planned performances everywhere from Switzerland to Japan, and is currently scheduled to run until Nov. 23, 2024, which is the date of the last show in Toronto.