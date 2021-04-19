Bad weather closes Hwy. 11 from Hearst to Longlac
Highway 11 is closed in both directions from Hearst to Longlac due to poor weather conditions.
Further information will be released as it becomes available, James Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
For road closure information and updates, visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at Ontario.ca/511 or call 511 for updates regarding winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.