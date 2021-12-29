Baden family displaced after Christmas Day fire
A family in Baden was displaced after a fire in their home on Christmas Day.
The fire, which started around 4 p.m. on Brewery Street, caused extensive damage to the home, which is part of a four-unit townhouse complex. Fire officials said there was also some damage to the homes on either side.
An adult and two young children were forced out of their home due to the fire. Officials said they also rescued two cats.
Friends of the family have started an online fundraiser to help.
"To help them really unload the burden of what is going to come, in terms of short-term and long-term expenses," Samareh Jones said. "We are absolutely grateful. Within hours of us posting this, we have had $27,000 to our $50,000 goal, and the money is still coming in. We still have a long way to go."
No one was physically injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it started in the garage.
Officials are also working to determine the cost of the damage.
