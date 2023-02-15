Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale

Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.

With Zuniga being Latina and her husband Greek -- the intertwining of cultures allowed the couple to begin serving up dishes unlike any other in Wilmot Township.

Now, that is in jeopardy as the owners have been forced to list the property for sale, and the restaurant’s future remains unknown.

“That's the only thing we're concerned about now, that we may have to go,” she said.

The two-storey building was once a general store and now hosts the restaurant, an ice cream shop and three residential units.

The building's owner is moving away and won't be able to continue managing it.

Zuniga said she understands the owner’s decision and even said they were given the chance to purchase the property, but the listing price of $1.6 million was too expensive for the couple.

The loss of the business would be a double-edged sword for Zuniga who is concerned she will have to tell staff they are out of a job if the new owners evict them.

“That's the other concern we have. During the pandemic, we had to let people go, and that was very hard for us,” said Zuniga.

The concern from Zuniga is exemplified by the rise in unemployment rates in the township.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in Wilmot Township was at 6.8 per cent in 2021, a 3.2 per cent jump from 2016.

The rise in unemployment occurred while the township grew by nearly 1,000 people to 21,429.

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced issues as restaurateurs.

“We had another restaurant … and we lost that one,” Zuniga said.

The mayor of Wilmot Township recognizes the importance of retaining small businesses like Zuniga’s so that it doesn't become a bedroom community.

“When I saw the for sale sign go up, honestly, my first thought was I really hope Melina's is staying, and it's just the building that's being sold,” Township of Wilmot Mayor Natasha Salonen said. “The more local businesses we have and the more we can support them, the more sense of community we can retain in town.”