Baden woman’s death being investigated as homicide

The death of an 88-year-old woman in Baden, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.

Earlier this week, police announced they were investigating the “suspicious death” of a Wilmot Township resident.

CTV News confirmed the victim was Viola Erb, one of the co-founders of Erb Transport.

On Wednesday, police said information gathered has led them to investigate the incident as a homicide.

According to police, emergency services responded to a medical call at home on Sandhills Road in Baden around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, a woman was found dead.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.