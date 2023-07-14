Bagpipes play through Orillia Legion for start of annual Scottish festival
A night of fun and music has kickstarted a weekend of activities celebrating Scottish culture in Orillia.
The Orillia Scottish Festival is returning this weekend for its 45th year, and for the first time, it will see one of its events make it outdoors.
According to co-chair Carrie Dunn, part of the festivities on Saturday will take place at Tudhope Park due to ongoing construction along Orillia's waterfront.
"It will be our main event, Dunn added. "That will include our annual parade, of course."
Dunn told CTV News the festival, while celebrating Scottish heritage, has events for everyone to enjoy.
"It's just a feeling you get," Dunn said. "Some of us have ancestors there, and some just appreciate the music and its traditions, so I think everyone can find something here this weekend."
