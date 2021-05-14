Bail decision for accused killer Ager Hasan coming next Friday

The decision on whether or not Ager Hasan, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener over four years ago, will be released on bail is expected to be made next Friday.

Hasan appeared virtually in court this Friday morning from a detention centre. This was the third time this week he was seen in court over Zoom for his bail hearing.

Brief arguments were made by both councils and submitted to the judge beforehand.

Before arguments began, the judge stated that the matter would be adjourned to May 19 at 9 a.m. where a decision is expected to be made on bail.

Melinda Vasilije was found stabbed to death in her Kitchener apartment in April 2017. Hasan, who is charged with second-degree murder, fled to the United States following her death. He was arrested in Texas in July 2017.

Hasan's trial was originally scheduled for May 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of the allegations against Hasan have been tested in court.