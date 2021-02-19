A woman facing a list of disturbing child pornography charges was back in front of a Saskatoon judge for a bail hearing on Friday.

The Crown opposed the woman's release, while the defence argued she is fit for bail — under certain conditions.

The 26-year-old woman is facing charges including: making and distributing child pornography, sexual assault and bestiality.

Police say the alleged child victims are two girls, aged two and four.

The woman’s name and details of the hearing are under a publication ban.

The ban is in place to protect the alleged child victims.

The woman was charged earlier this month following an investigation of a child being sexually assaulted and images of her shared on social media.

Relatives of the children sat in the courtroom for Friday’s proceedings.

The judge had to open a secondary courtroom because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Judge Marilyn Gray is scheduled to make her bail decision on Feb. 25.