Bail decision reserved for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women

A judge has reserved his decision on bail for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces numerous charges involving five women that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

His bail hearing took place over two days, but the details are covered by a publication ban.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on June 30 for the judge's decision.

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary in April and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.