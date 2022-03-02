Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade

Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.

The bail hearings for three co-accused — Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin — are scheduled to take place throughout the week. All four were charged on Valentine's Day with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to their alleged plans to take action against Mounties if officers attempted to dismantle or disrupt the blockade .

Lysak, 48, appeared via video link from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre to hear Justice Vaughan Hartigan's bail decision. Lysak also faces charges of uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.

With files from The Canadian Press