Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death

Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.

A packed Saskatoon courtroom cheered after judge Lua Gibb read her decision Friday afternoon.

Walker must pay $10,000, abide by the electronic monitoring program and live at her sister’s house, according to the bail conditions outlined by the judge.

She must also submit her passport to the police she is not allowed to leave her sister's house without specified permission from an officer and is not allowed to leave Saskatchewan.

Chris Murphy appeared on behalf of Walker's high-profile Toronto lawyer Marie Henein.

Walker and her seven-year-old son were reported missing on July 24 — prompting extensive ground, air and water searches in Saskatoon.

The duo were found in Oregon City, Oregon nearly two weeks later.

The 48-year-old woman faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

She also faces charges in the U.S. for allegedly stealing the identity of a friend to illegally cross the border.

Court documents show Walker made a checklist, which included: dying her hair, covering up her tattoo, throwing her phone into the water and ditching her car.

People supporting Walker — including members of the FSIN, where Walker formerly worked — packed the courtroom.

Her family alleges she was a victim of domestic violence.

During an Aug. 8 news conference, Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman confirmed Walker had previously made domestic violence allegations which were "thoroughly investigated."

"No charges resulted as a result of those investigations," Huisman said.

Next week, Walker is scheduled to appear by video in Oregon to address her U.S. charges.