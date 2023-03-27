Bail granted for Woodstock, Ont. daycare operator facing sexual offences

Trevor Hendershott, 37, of Woodstock has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, but on Monday after a bail hearing, he was granted bail with a number of strict conditions.

Hendershott faces a number of charges including sexual touching, sexual interference and sexual assault.

The offences involve different alleged victims under the age of 16 at different times during 2022.

The accused had operated Trevor’s Childcare but it has since been closed.

A ban on publication was placed on evidence heard during the bail hearing and the names of the alleged complainants cannot be named.

Besides a $10,000 bond, Hendershott must adhere to a number of conditions while on release.

Among them, he was placed under 24-hour house arrest at his parent’s home in Woodstock, he must not communicate or be in contact with anyone under the age of 16, including the alleged victims or their families, and he cannot have access to the computer or internet.

Hendershott appeared via Zoom from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre wearing an orange jumpsuit and a medical mask.

The matter will be back in court on May 2.