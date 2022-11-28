$1 million bail granted to Ont. man facing first-degree murder in death of father of four

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

An Ontario man accused of killing a father of four whose remains were later discovered across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka has been granted bail.

Tony Lucia of Woodbridge, Ont., had been behind bars since his September arrest in connection with Morris Conte's death in 2010.

Conte went missing 12 years ago after telling his family he was meeting a friend for coffee.

The Bolton man was 45 at the time of his death.

Police said his dismembered body parts were found in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte, on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays, and on Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge.

Investigators noted Conte's remains were easily found, saying what was done with his body could have been a message or warning to others.

They did not expand on those remarks.

In 2011, Lucia's son was arrested and charged with accessory after death and committing an indignity to a human body. Those charges were later withdrawn.

The OPP continues to offer a $50,000 reward for any information on the case.

Outside the Orangeville courthouse on Monday, Lucia's defence lawyer, Cosmo Galluzzo, said getting his client bail was "just step one."

"I mean, the judge heard all the arguments that was made, what the evidence against Mr. Lucia was, and we think he came to the right decision in having a release order," said Galluzzo.

Lucia's bail was set to over $1 million. He will be fitted for an ankle bracelet upon his release.

A publication ban limits the details that can be reported from the bail hearing.

The allegations against Lucia have not been tested in court.