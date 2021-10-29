Bail hearing for former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for next month
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will appear in court for a bail hearing on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. to face sexual assault charges dating back to the 1980s.
Nygard briefly appeared virtually in Toronto’s Old City hall courthouse on Friday. He sat slouched, wearing a blue shirt, black hat and orange mask.
Nygard was virtually brought into the courtroom by Toronto Police Service's 14 Division.
A publication ban was granted to protect the identity of the victims involved in court proceedings, in addition to prohibiting contact with them. Evidence presented in court is also protected.
On Oct. 1, Toronto police announced that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.
That same day, he agreed to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.
Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.
Authorities in New York accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.
- With files from The Canadian Press
