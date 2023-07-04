Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled

The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, was expected to make a brief court appearance Tuesday morning.

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had recently graduated from the university, is facing multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing during a gender studies class on Wednesday, June 28.

Police say he planned and targeted the course and the alleged hate-motivated attack related to gender expression and gender identity.

Witnesses told CTV News the attacker walked into the classroom, asked the professor a question, then pulled two knives out a backpack.

Three people were stabbed, including the 38-year-old professor and two students, aged 20 and 19.

Police say all victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All were taken to hospital, the two students were treated and released the same day.

Villalba-Aleman faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's also been charged of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.