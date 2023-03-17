Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday

A Brantford, Ont. woman charged with defrauding doulas with stories of false pregnancies appeared in a Brantford court Friday morning for a bail hearing.

Kaitlyn Braun, 24, is facing dozens of criminal charges including harassment and sexual assault.

There is a publication ban in place, but CTV News can report that Braun’s matter was adjourned until Tuesday and she will remain in custody until then.

Police say Braun sought the help of doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.

Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.

CTV Kitchener has spoken to several doulas who describe their experiences with Braun as traumatic.