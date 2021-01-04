One of two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer is due in court today for a bail hearing.

The accused — 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman and a 17-year-old boy — were arrested on Friday afternoon after turning themselves in.

They had been wanted in the death of 37-year-old Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed while conducting a traffic stop in northeast Calgary on New Year's Eve.

Calgary police have said Harnett pulled over an SUV, which then struck and killed him.

They've alleged the younger of the two accused was behind the wheel, while they say Abdulrahman was a passenger.

The lawyer for the 17-year-old confirms the bail hearing for his client, who cannot be named due to his age, will no longer take place Monday. The date of his rescheduled appearance has not been confirmed.

Abdulrahman, the passenger, is still scheduled to appear Monday for his bail hearing.

The pair had their first court appearance on Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press.