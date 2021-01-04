Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer are due in court today for a bail hearing. 1,200 Nova Scotians still without power after Saturday's storm More than 1,000 Nova Scotians are still without power roughly two days after the first storm of 2021 brought heavy, wet snow to the province. Ontario logs more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths Ontario has logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths linked to the disease. 1 person stabbed, taken to hospital after robbery One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after they were stabbed during a robbery.