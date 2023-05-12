Bail hearing set for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women
A bail hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary's sex trade is to be held later this month after two more complainants came forward.
Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces two new charges of sexual assault and two additional charges of administering a noxious substance.
They are in addition to 13 offences he faces in relation to three women, including sexual assault causing bodily harm.
Mantha appeared in court and a bail hearing was scheduled for May 26.
Police say the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to a rural property, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.
Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.
According to a CPS search warrant, obtained by CTV News in mid-April, investigators believed they would find a number of pieces of evidence that could lead to additional charges, including "indignation of a human body."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.
