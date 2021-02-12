A 25-year-old woman facing child pornography charges is scheduled for a bail hearing next week.

The woman is facing charges including sexual assault, committing a sexual offence against a child, making and distributing child pornography and bestiality.

On Jan. 11, police received a report that a child was the victim of sexual assault and images of her were being shared on social media, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

SPS said the incidents of abuse are alleged to had taken place since December of 2019.

The alleged victims were two girls, aged two and four.

An SPS spokesperson previously told CTV News a bestiality charge hasn't been laid in more than 20 years.

The woman’s name is not being reported to protect the identity of the alleged child victims.

The matter was before provincial court Friday morning.

The woman is scheduled to be back in front of a judge on Feb. 19 for a bail hearing.