Bail hearing underway for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard
A bail hearing is underway in Toronto for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
None of the evidence or reasons presented in court can be disclosed under a publication ban, nor can any information that could identify the complainants.
Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, has denied all allegations. The bail hearing is expected to continue Friday.
The former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.
Police have said he's charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.
Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act and faces nine sex-related charges in the Southern District of New York.
He has also denied those allegations but agreed to be extradited on a sex trafficking charge.
Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.
