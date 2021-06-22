Bail review hearing for man accused of killing Calgary police officer

A bail review hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer.

Amir Abdulrahman, 20, is in custody awaiting his trial in connection with the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

Police allege Abdulrahman was a passenger in an SUV that Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31, 2020 in northeast Calgary after the officer noticed the licence plate didn't match its registration.

Investigators say Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he was hit by another vehicle. He later died in hospital.

The driver of the SUV is also charged with first-degree murder. The now 18-year-old was 17 when he was charged, and can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He appeared by video in a Calgary courtroom Friday. A two-day hearing is set for June 29 and 30.

Court heard the teen will once again ask to be released from custody and placed in the care of a responsible adult until his trial begins. A trial date is expected to be set on June 29.

Earlier this year, a Court of Queen's Bench judge denied Abdulrahman's application for bail.

With files from The Canadian Press.