Baker family reunion celebrates 125 years
It’s considered to be the longest running family reunion in Canada and it’s happening again this weekend at Pinafore Park in St. Thomas.
“It’s always a great time,” says Ron Baker, one of the organizers. “The adults and children enjoy it year after year.
Ron’s cousin, Jay Baker, says he has fond memories as a kid and now he’s able to share it with his three young children.
“They love playing the games and getting some prizes,” says Jay.
It all goes back to their great, great, great, great, great grandparents, William and Margaret Baker, who moved to Yarmouth Township from England in 1847.
Fifty years later with eleven grown children of their own they started the gathering and it’s been on ever since. Last year due to COVID-19 it was held via zoom.
“During the 100th year we had about 400 people attend but this year about 125 with some from as far as Florida and California,” says Jay Baker.
Ron Baker adds, “I think William and Margaret are looking down and I’m thinking that they would be happy and it’s still going on.”
