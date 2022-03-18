Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookie

Warning: This story contains adult themes.

Normally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.

A sugar cookie shaped like a penis so offended a customer, she complained to city hall.

Two bylaw officers followed up by asking the bakery’s owner to post a disclaimer about her products (some are also shaped with vaginas), on social media.

Hollie Deville obliged, by telling her followers on Instagram she received a complaint.

“Somebody had come in with her child, and felt little bit worrisome that we sell genitalia cookies. So, our store is not for anyone under the age of 16,” she said, while giggling, in the video post.

The news spread, and on Friday morning business was so good, staff sold more in just one hour than they normally would in an entire day.

“Now the word’s gotten out, we’re pumping them out as fast as we can,” Deville said at the back of her shop as her team put more anatomically correct biscuits in the oven.

“The only time it is like this is actually Halloween. That’s our crazy time of year. We weren’t expecting this.”

There has long been a sign on the front door warning that “any children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.”

The shop also sells traditional cheesecake, cupcakes and even vegan pizza dough.

Even before receiving the complaint, the bakery reminded customers twice a year online about their risqué goods.

“We do some adult-themed things. That’s what sets us apart from other bakeries,” Deville said, smiling.