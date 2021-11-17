Balcony repairs complete after child's fatal fall
CTV News London Video Journalist
Marek Sutherland
Repairs to a number of balconies at an east London apartment building have been completed, following the tragic death of a child.
The City of London deemed several balconies to be unsafe after an inspection of the building, following the October tragedy.
Those repairs began earlier this week.
And on Wednesday the city said, ‘The building permit that was issued for the guard rail repairs at 400 Lyle Street is now closed and the owner has complied with the order that was issued to make safe.”
A statement from Medallion Corporation echoed the city’s release, adding that modifications were made to seven balconies and residents can now use those balconies.
